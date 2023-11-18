Dolphins activate RB De’Von Achane from IR

The Miami Dolphins are starting to get healthier in the back half of the season.

On Saturday, before the team plays their Week 11 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dolphins announced that they’ve activated running back De’Von Achane from injured reserve.

Achane had missed the last four games with a knee injury. Prior to getting hurt, the rookie was leading the league in yards per carry (12.1). In essentially three games, he rushed for 460 yards and five touchdowns while recording another 67 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions.

The former Aggie’s presence should make things easier for the entirety of Miami’s offense, including Tua Tagovailoa, head coach/play-caller Mike McDaniel and the group of wideouts.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire