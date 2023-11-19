Dolphins activate RB De’Von Achane off IR ahead of Raiders game

The Miami Dolphins activated rookie running back De’Von Achane off injured reserve Saturday ahead of their Sunday game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Achane missed the last four games, the minimum while on IR, with a knee injury sustained Oct. 8 against the New York Giants and got an extra week to recover with the team’s bye following its Nov. 5 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday he was optimistic about activating Achane when he spoke ahead of the day’s practice, but he wouldn’t commit on the decision until he saw the rookie make it through Friday drills. The third-round pick out of Texas A&M made it through the session, was listed as questionable on the team’s injury report and is now good to go against Las Vegas in a 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday.

Achane provides a boost to Miami’s run game, which ranks second in the NFL, as he can work in with Raheem Mostert in the backfield. In four games, Achane averaged a whopping 12.1 yards per carry with 460 rushing yards. He has scored seven total touchdowns.

Miami didn’t need to make a corresponding move on the active 53-man roster as it had an open spot after waiving wide receiver Robbie Chosen on Thursday.

McDaniel said Friday he made the move with hopes of bringing Chosen, the Broward County product out of South Plantation High, back onto the practice squad.

On Saturday, the Dolphins made well on that promise and signed him to the 16-player practice squad. To make room, running back Jake Funk was released from the practice squad.

Chosen and offensive lineman Chasen Hines were elevated to the game-day roster for Sunday. With Chosen starting the season on the practice squad, Miami previously used one of its three elevations on him, so that number is now two. Fellow wideout Chase Claypool is already out against the Raiders and Braxton Berrios is questionable with a hamstring injury.

Hines gets his first call up and gives the Dolphins an eighth active offensive lineman on game day with Robert Hunt and Robert Jones both already ruled out with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.