Dolphins activate Preston Williams, Elandon Roberts from PUP list

The competition in South Florida for roster spots is as intense as we’ve seen in recent memory thanks to the ongoing efforts of Brian Flores and Chris Grier to produce a team filled with depth and capable role players. And for two positions on the Dolphins’ roster, the competition is about to get even more intense. The Dolphins have welcomed back two prominent players to the fold after they each began 2021 training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list:

Wide receiver Preston Williams

Linebacker Elandon Roberts

The return of each player from the 2020 team will provide new dynamics and layers to position groups that each got a significant overhaul this offseason. Both arrived for today’s practice in pads; although we should expect to see the Dolphins be calculated with how much work they take right away.

For Roberts, he’ll get a chance to make some noise with LB Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Roberts was a starter for Miami in 2020 but figures to fill out more of a depth role in 2021 thanks to the addition of Benardrick McKinney to the roster this offseason.

For Williams, this serves as a chance to inject some enthusiasm into his presence on the team. Williams has been a productive but at times unreliable player due to both drops and injuries — he’s missed the second half of each of the team’s seasons with Williams on the roster. And with a slew of other Dolphins pass catchers banged up at this stage of camp, Williams can look to wrestle away some reps and try to rekindle his chemistry with his quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami is sharing the practice field with the Atlanta Falcons again today before Saturday night’s contest. It may be a surprise to see either suit up on Saturday against Atlanta, but at the very least this is a good start to them being ready for the Patriots in Week 1.