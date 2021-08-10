Dolphins activate Mike Gesicki

The Dolphins had three tight ends on the COVID-19 reserve list at one point in training camp, but they’ve returned them all to the active roster.

Mike Gesicki was the last member of the trio on the list and he came off of it on Tuesday morning when the team announced he’s been cleared to return to action. Adam Shaheen and Cethan Carter were previously activated from the list.

Gesicki had 53 catches for 703 yards and six touchdowns for the Dolphins last season. He was a second-round pick in 2018 and the team has extended the contracts of a couple of other members of that class, but nothing was doing with Gesicki ahead of camp.

No other Dolphins are on the COVID-19 list, but linebacker Elandon Roberts remains on the physically unable to perform list in Miami.

