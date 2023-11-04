Dolphins activate LT Terron Armstead from IR

The Miami Dolphins are starting to get healthier with each week that comes, as they’ve activated left tackle Terron Armstead from injured reserve on Saturday.

Armstead was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4. Since then, Miami has had Kendall Lamm filling in, and he’s done so admirably.

To make room for Armstead, the Dolphins have waived undrafted rookie defensive lineman Brandon Pili, who could certainly end up back on the practice squad if he clears waivers.

The veteran’s return is great news for an offensive line that’s been extremely banged up throughout the first eight games. The group will already be without both starting guards, Isaiah Wynn and Robert Hunt, against the Kansas City Chiefs this week, so having an experienced captain back at his spot should help.

