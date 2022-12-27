Dolphins activate Liam Eichenberg, place Myles Gaskin on injured reserve

The Dolphins announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon.

They have activated offensive Liam Eichenberg off injured reserve and placed runinng back Myles Gaskin on that list in a corresponding move.

Eichenberg has been out since Week Eight with a knee injury. He returned to practice earlier this month and the window to activate him would have closed this week.

Eichenberg started the first eight games of the season at left guard. Robert Jones has been starting at that spot since his injury.

Gaskin did not play against the Packers in Week 16 because of a knee injury. He has appeared in four games this season and has 361 carries for 1,355 yards and seven touchdowns.

