Dolphins activate S Jevon Holland from COVID list and C Greg Mancz from IR

The Dolphins are getting back a starter and a backup before Sunday’s game against the Jets. The team has activated safety Jevon Holland off the reserve/COVID-19 list and center Greg Mancz from injured reserve, allowing them to play in Week 15.

Holland has become an integral part of the defense in such a short time, recording 51 tackles, six quarterback hits, and two interceptions in 13 games. He’s also forced two fumbles and recovered three, sacking the quarterback twice as a rookie this season.

The team has noted that he’ll be listed as questionable this week with an illness, but he’s cleared the COVID-19 protocol.

Mancz has been on injured reserve since early November when he went down with an ankle injury in the first half of Miami’s game against Houston. Starting center Michael Deiter is back now, so Mancz will go back to his backup duties until he’s called upon. It’s just nice to know that there’s depth at the position again.

Jaylen Waddle and Phillip Lindsay did not clear the league’s COVID-19 protocol before the Saturday deadline, so they will both miss this game and should be able to return before the team’s Week 16 matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.