Dolphins activate Jeff Wilson off IR

The Dolphins will officially have running back Jeff Wilson for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Miami activated Wilson off of injured reserve on Saturday, the team announced.

Wilson was a full participant in practice all week and had no injury status heading into the weekend. He will make his season debut after 392 yards with three touchdowns in eight games with the Dolphins last year.

Miami also ruled out cornerback Nik Needham, who’s still on reserve/physically unable to perform as he recovers from an Achilles injury. He was a full participant for the first time on Friday after being designated to return.

Additionally, tight end Tanner Conner has been elevated off the practice squad for Sunday’s game.