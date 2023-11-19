Dolphins activate De'Von Achane from IR

One of the NFL's most exciting rookies is back.

Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, who had 11 carries for 151 yards in a Week 5 win over the Giants before unexpectedly landing on injured reserve with a knee injury, has returned to the active roster.

Achane rushed for 460 yards in four games, averaging an uncanny 12.1 yards per attempt.

He spoke to PFT by phone after his most recent game. I asked him when he knew he would make it in the NFL.

"I always felt like I belong here," he said. "Always got a lot of confidence in myself. I'm just proving every week that I can play and that I can be a great asset to a team. It just shows that I belong here."

He also gave credit to his teammates for blocking for him.

"They're the ones doing the hard part," Achane said. "My part is easy. I'm just running."

He was running extremely well through his first four games of the year. Even if he apparently didn't realize at the time that he wouldn't be running again for six weeks.