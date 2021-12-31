The Dolphins will have one of their offensive weapons back in time for Sunday’s game.

Receiver Albert Wilson and offensive lineman Solomon Kindley have been activated off the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Friday.

Wilson has 25 catches for 213 yards this season, along with four carries for 17 yards.

Kindley started the first two games of the season, but has since been used only on special teams.

Winners of their last seven games, the Dolphins will be on the road to face the Titans in Nashville this weekend.

Dolphins activate Albert Wilson off COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk