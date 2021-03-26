Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 from Eagles after trade with 49ers

The Philadelphia Eagles moved back six spots in the 2021 NFL draft to pick up a future first-round pick.

Just after the Miami Dolphins traded the No. 3 pick to the San Francisco 49ers for three first-round picks, the Dolphins traded one of those picks to the Eagles to move up in the draft. The Dolphins got the No. 12 pick in this year's draft from the 49ers and traded it with a 2022 first-round pick for the Eagles' No. 6 pick. The teams also swapped mid-round selections.

Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/Nzy949CsX4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 26, 2021

Dolphins targeting a receiver?

The Dolphins' second trade of the day could mean the team is targeting a wide receiver for QB Tua Tagovailoa. Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm had the Dolphins taking Alabama WR DeVonta Smith with the No. 3 pick in February and Smith or LSU's J'Marr Chase could be available at No. 6. It's unlikely that one or both of those players would be available at No. 12.

Miami now has two first-round picks in two of the next three drafts. The Dolphins have the No. 6 pick and the No. 18 pick in 2021, their own pick in 2022 and their own pick and the 49ers' pick in 2023.

Philadelphia could have 3 firsts in 2022

It's a longshot but Philadelphia could end up with three first-round picks in the 2022 draft.

As of now, the Eagles are guaranteed to have two with their own pick and a first-round selection of Miami's. The third pick could come from the Indianapolis Colts if Carson Wentz has a great 2021 season. The Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts earlier this offseason for a third-round pick in 2021 and a conditional second-round pick in 2022. That second-round pick could turn into a first-round pick if Wentz meets performance criteria.

Eagles are retooling ahead of 2021 and aren’t in a position to make many impact free-agent moves this offseason as they enter 2021 with Jalen Hurts as the team’s starting QB. The Eagles have over $40 million in dead money against the 2021 salary cap thanks to the Wentz trade. He counts for over $33 million of that dead money.

The Eagles could also trade TE Zach Ertz if they find a suitable offer. Ertz, 30, is set to count over $12 million against the cap in 2021.

