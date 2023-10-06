Dolphins acquire disgruntled Bears WR Chase Claypool in trade

The Miami Dolphins are no strangers to bold moves, and they’ve made another one.

According to the Athletic’s Dianna Russini, the Dolphins have acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Chicago Bears.

Miami will send a 2025 fifth-round pick to the Bears and receive Claypool a 2025 seventh-round selection.

Claypool has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks after some apparent disagreements with Chicago’s coaching staff.

Since arriving in Chicago in 2022, Claypool has been disappointing, but he flashed early in his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire