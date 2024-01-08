Dolphins take 7-0 lead with De'Von Achane 25-yard touchdown

The Dolphins have struck first in Sunday's AFC East title game.

Running back De'Von Achane took a pitch 25 yards for a touchdown, giving Miami a 7-0 lead over Buffalo.

That capped an 11-play, 80-yard drive that took 6:19 off the clock after Josh Allen was intercepted for the second time in the first half.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa converted third-and-6 with a 7-yard pass to Braxton Berrios, third-and-14 with a 23-yard pass to Tyreek Hill, and then converted second-and-6 with a 7-yard run.

Starting in place of an injured Raheem Mostert, Achane has seven carries for 46 yards.

The Dolphins and Bills each had a turnover to their their first drive.

Miami signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa was looking deep down the field for Tyreek Hill but the ball was under thrown and picked off by cornerback Christian Benford.

Buffalo had third-and-goal at the 5 on the ensuing drive, but Allen and Gabe Davis were not on the same page on the play. With the quarterback heavily pressured, Allen threw the ball to the left side looking for Davis but cornerback Eli Apple was there to pick the ball off instead and end the possession with no points.

Apple, however, left the end zone and fell at the 3-yard line when he should have stayed in the paint for a touchback.

Allen was looking for Davis in the end zone again on his second pick but DeShon Elliott picked it off on fourth-and-2 late in the first quarter.

