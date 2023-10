A lot has changed for the Miami Dolphins in recent weeks, as they’ve lost a few players to injured reserve and the non-football injury list, leading to signings and trades to bring new players to the roster.

With a Week 5 battle against the New York Giants on the horizon, let’s refamiliarize ourselves with the Dolphins roster, including the elevation that they made from the practice squad on Saturday.

#0 WR Braxton Berrios

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

#1 QB Tua Tagovailoa

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

#2 LB Bradley Chubb

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

#3 WR Robbie Chosen

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

#4 CB Kader Kohou

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

#6 QB Skylar Thompson

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

#7 K Jason Sanders

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

#8 S Jevon Holland

ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

#9 CB Kelvin Joseph

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

#10 WR Tyreek Hill

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

#11 WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

#14 QB Mike White

Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

#15 LB Jaelan Phillips

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

#16 P Jake Bailey

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

#17 WR Jaylen Waddle

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

#20 CB Justin Bethel

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

#21 S DeShon Elliott

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

#22 DB Elijah Campbell

(Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images)

#24 CB Cam Smith

JEFF ROMANCE/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

#25 CB Xavien Howard

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

#26 RB Salvon Ahmed

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

#29 S Brandon Jones

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

#30 FB Alec Ingold

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

#31 RB Raheem Mostert

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

#33 CB Eli Apple

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

#34 CB Parry Nickerson

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

#35 RB Chris Brooks

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

#41 LB Channing Tindall

(Peter Joneleit via AP)

#43 LB Andrew Van Ginkel

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

#44 LS Blake Ferguson

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

#45 LB Duke Riley

Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

#50 LB Chase Winovich

Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

#53 LB Cameron Goode

(Peter Joneleit via AP)

#55 LB Jerome Baker

JIM RASSOL/THE PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

#58 C Connor Williams

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

#66 OL Lester Cotton

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

#68 RG Robert Hunt

ANDRES LEIVA/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK

#70 OT Kendall Lamm

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

#71 OT Kion Smith

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

#73 OT Austin Jackson

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

#74 OL Liam Eichenberg

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

#77 OL Isaiah Wynn

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

#81 TE Durham Smythe

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

#82 TE Tyler Kroft

(Photo by Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images)

#84 WR Chase Claypool

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

#89 TE Julian Hill

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

#91 DE Emmanuel Ogbah

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

#92 DL Zach Sieler

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

#93 DL Da'Shawn Hand

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

#94 DL Christian Wilkins

(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

#96 DL Brandon Pili

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

#98 DL Raekwon Davis

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire