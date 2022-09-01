The Dolphins' 53-man roster is in, here's what jumps out

Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson heads inside after the end of the first half of a NFL preseason football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI GARDENS — We are closing in on the season opener against the Patriots.

Let's take minute to think about how well things have gone for Miami against New England in recent years.

* Miami has won 3 consecutive games against New England and also 4 of 5.

* The Patriots are only 1-4 at Hard Rock since Jan., 2017 and 2-7 since Dec., 2012.

*Tua Tagovailoa has never lost to New England, posting a 3-0 record.

There are rumors/reports that the Patriots are so worried about the heat and humidity in South Florida that they're going to travel down here early.

One report even suggests the Patriots will be training in Palm Beach. We open are arms to all AFC Easters in Palm Beach.

Enjoy your visit. Make sure to check out The Breakers.

To be honest, there's not enough time to adjust. The New Englanders could spend a week or two here and it wouldn't help.

The forecast as of now calls for 90 degrees, UV index of 9/10, 69-79 pct. humidity.

Dolphins coordinator Josh Boyer: An eye for defensive back gems

Dolphins' Byron Jones: to miss at least four games

Reloaded at WR: No room for Preston Williams, Lynn Bowden

Patriots observers have suggested things are a mess up north, especially the Matt Patricia-led offense. If you are a Dolphins Pulse newsletter subscriber, you read it here first: this Dolphins observer will be picking Miami.

And he will be picking Miami to cover the spread — no matter what.

Here are some quick thoughts on Miami's 53-man roster decisions:

* Keeping Skylar Thompson was the right move. What if he emerges as one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL in 2023? Or is even more?

* The Dolphins' receiver group has been completely revamped, and for the better. They're faster. They're more consistent. They're more reliable.

* It would be nice to see Miami add another veteran offensive lineman, especially one that can play tackle, in the near future. For now, Greg Little will do.

* Mike McDaniel must really, really like what he saw from tight end Tanner Conner to keep him on the roster as the fifth player at his position. McDaniel has a vision for every player and he does not care if a player was drafted. (Conner wasn't).

* The Dolphins have to be on the lookout for a veteran corner. But that is no knock of Kader Kahou and Keion Crossen, each of whom looked good this summer. If anything, Noah Igbinoghene should feel his place on the roster is in jeopardy.

* The Dolphins have so many talented front seven players. Think about the talent in this group here: Christian Wilkins, Emmanuel Ogbah, Zach Sieler, Jerome Baker, Trey Flowers, Melvin Ingram, Jaelan Phillips, Andrew Van Ginkel, Raekwon Davis. Ridiculous. Scary.

* Miami's roster is still fairly young. Consider that 21 players on Miami's roster are younger than the rookie quarterback from Kansas State, Skylar Thompson, who is 25. Crazy, right?

Enjoy your Labor Day weekend. Stay safe. Please check out some stories I hand-picked for you

