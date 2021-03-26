How do Dolphins, 49ers and Eagles’ trades impact Chiefs in 2021 NFL draft?

Just your typical Friday in the National Football League, with two trades changing the entire landscape of the 2021 NFL draft over a month before it’s set to take place. First, the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers agreed to a trade, with Kyle Shanahan’s team moving up to No. 3 overall from No. 12. Before the ink had dried on that trade, the Philadelphia Eagles and Dolphins agreed to a trade, with Philly moving back to No. 12 and Miami moving up to No. 6.

In the history of the NFL draft, there has never been four quarterbacks selected consecutively in the first four picks. Many are expecting that to happen this year with the Jaguars, Jets, 49ers and Falcons all positioned to take quarterbacks if they so choose. They’ll have plenty of options to decide from, but the top prospects are Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields, Alabama’s Mac Jones and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

So what exactly does any of this have to do with the Kansas City Chiefs? Well, not really all that much. They’re currently set to pick in the back half of the first round at pick No. 31. But if things shake out the way that everyone is expecting with four quarterbacks going in the first four picks, it’s good news for Kansas City. The Chiefs are set at the quarterback position for the next decade-plus. The more quarterbacks that are drafted in the first round, the more players at other positions of need will be available when Kansas City finally comes on the clock. If all five of the quarterbacks listed above go before the 31st pick in the first round, that’d be the ideal situation.

Another thing to consider here is the ramifications these trades have on the rest of the AFC West. One of the Chiefs’ division rivals, the Denver Broncos, had been eyeballing quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft. They currently have Drew Lock, but through a season and a half, he hasn’t been as successful as they’d hoped, especially when it comes to getting a win against Kansas City. They might not have an opportunity to draft a quarterback now as they’re sitting at No. 9 overall. They could, however, have one of the top receivers, offensive linemen or edge rushers available to them. Still, without a new quarterback, they might have the same trouble getting past the Chiefs in 2021.

Story continues

There’s still plenty that can happen leading up to the draft, but with a month to go things certainly got a bit more interesting with these trades. It should shake up some mock draft projections for all teams heading into the month of April.

List