Dolphins, 49ers, Eagles make blockbuster deals
Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm breaks down the draft implications of these two trades.
The Dolphins moved back nine spots in the 2021 draft before moving back up six spots to No. 6.
The San Francisco 49ers have traded three first-round picks and a third-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 3 pick in 2021
Setting her sights on the prospects who are going to take the stage at the NFL Draft, Liz Loza explains why knowing these incoming rookies is crucial for fantasy football.
The NFL Draft is a month away and things just got interesting as the Miami Dolphins traded the No. 3 overall pick to the 49ers for the No. 12 pick
A blockbuster NFL draft trade just helped the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 49ers made a blockbuster trade with the Dolphins to acquire the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Here's how that move could impact the Patriots' pursuit of a franchise quarterback.
2021 NFL Draft order: Two huge trades shake up top of draft
The Eagles have traded the No. 6 pick and 156 overall to the Dolphins for No. 12, 123 and a 2022 1st-rounder. This deal happened shortly after the 49ers traded up with the Dolphins from No. 12 to 3. By moving down, the Eagles are likely to stick with Jalen Hurts as their starting QB in 2021. The Dolphins trade back three spots from No. 3 to 6 but will still have a chance at the top prospects in the class
San Francisco gets Miami's third overall pick in exchange for No. 12 and more in the draft
Recent history suggests the 49ers are destined to whiff at No. 3 after trading up. Can they buck the trend?
With the 49ers making a bold move up the 2021 draft board from No. 12 to No. 3, all signs point to coach Kyle Shanahan coveting one of the top quarterbacks — and being comfortable having two of them go before he picks. If, as it appears, the 49ers gave up the 12th overall pick, [more]
How might the trade between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins shake up the 2021 NFL Draft?
The Eagles traded down from No. 6 to No. 12 on Friday but they were reportedly interested in moving up first. By Dave Zangaro
While no sources say the Jets are moving on from Sam Darnold, Friday's trade between the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers might have told the world so.
The Miami Dolphins made two monumental trades Friday, moving down slightly in the April 29 NFL Draft but adding future assets.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the 49ers are dealing the No. 12 overall pick and their third-round pick in the 2021 draft, as well as their first-round choices in 2022 & 2023 for the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft. The move presumably means head coach Kyle Shanahan has identified a quarterback he wants to install as the future under center. It also explains why the club wasn’t as aggressive in acquiring a quality backup in free agency.