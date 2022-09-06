Dolphins 3.5-point favorites in season opener vs. Patriots

The Miami Dolphins are set to host their first game of the 2022 regular season, with the New England Patriots traveling to Miami Gardens for a Sunday afternoon matchup at Hard Rock Stadium.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Miami is currently a 3.5-point favorite for the matchup. They’re also favorites on the money line, as their victory is set at -180. The over/under for the contest is 46.5 points.

The Dolphins are entering their first season under head coach Mike McDaniel after Brian Flores was fired despite back-to-back winning seasons. The new coach has brought a new offensive system and positive energy to the building as well as a bunch of talented players at skill positions and along the offensive line.

Bill Belichick’s team is entering 2022 with a lot of questions after losing a number of key contributors and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who has taken the head coach job with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Patriots reportedly looked lost for long stretches during training camp, and their preseason performances weren’t much better, so it’s not too surprising to see them as underdogs. They’ve lost four of their last five in Miami Gardens, so they’re coming down early to acclimate before the contest.

Miami and New England will face off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

