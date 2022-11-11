Dolphins 3.5-point favorites in Week 10 matchup with Browns

The Miami Dolphins are set to play host to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens for their fourth AFC North matchup of the 2022 season.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Miami is currently a 3.5-point favorite for this game. They’re also favorites on the money line, as their victory is set at -190. The over/under for the contest is 49.5 points.

Mike McDaniel’s team has won three games in a row, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears. They’ll look to add another victory to their resume and earn the rookie head coach his seventh win in his first season.

The Browns, led by Kevin Stefanski, boast a defense with talented players like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward as well as an offense that has playmakers in Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Amari Cooper. Once Deshaun Watson makes his return to action, they should be able to flip a switch, but Jacoby Brissett has done a suitable job keeping them afloat for now.

Miami and Cleveland will face off on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET.

List

Dolphins 2022 midseason awards: From MVP to most improved

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire