Dolphins take 3-0 lead late in first quarter

The Dolphins passed on the chance to kick a field goal on their first offensive possession and came away with no points, so they make a different choice the second time they had the ball.

Head coach Mike McDaniel called on Jason Sanders for a 38-yard kick rather than go for it on a fourth-and-one from the Jets' 20-yard-line. Sanders put it through the uprights and the Dolphins lead 3-0 with just under 90 seconds to play in the first quarter.

The first Miami drive went to the 4-yard-line, but Tyreek Hill couldn't catch a pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the end zone. Hill hurt his hand last week and he appeared to turn his ankle during the opening drive, but only missed one play and has three catches for 57 yards.

Tagovailoa also suffered a gash to his right arm, but he has not missed any snaps in the NFL's first Black Friday game.