Dolphins up 27-6 after Raheem Mostert TD, Jets DE Micheal Clemons ejected

The Dolphins are well on their way to winning the first Black Friday game in NFL history.

Raheem Mostert capped a 15-play, 92-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run with 14:55 left to play and the ensuing extra point put the Dolphins up 27-6 at MetLife Stadium. Jets defensive end Micheal Clemons was ejected for making contact with an official during a scuffle on the extra point to add to the home team's woes.

Dolphins offensive lineman Austin Jackson was also kicked out on that play.

The Dolphins ran on 10 of the 15 plays on their scoring drive and they are firmly in command of the game because the Jets offense has looked just as pitiful with Tim Boyle as it did with Zach Wilson at the controls.

Mostert has 16 carries for 48 yards and Jeff Wilson has run 11 times for 56 yards as the Dolphins have balanced a strong ground game with 243 passing yards from Tua Tagovailoa.