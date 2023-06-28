Dolphins’ 2023 training camp reporting dates announced

The NFL world is paused at the moment, as all 32 teams, including the Miami Dolphins, are on their breaks between mandatory minicamp and the start of their training camps.

While we found out last week when the Dolphins’ training camp sessions will be held at their Baptist Health Training Complex, we weren’t told when the players would be reporting.

However, on Wednesday, the league announced the report dates for rookies and veterans. For Miami, first-year players will need to be back to the facility by July 18 while veterans return the following week on July 25.

In 27 days, all 32 NFL teams will have reported to training camp. pic.twitter.com/DU9V6CAlNn — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 28, 2023

At this point, it’s unknown if any players aren’t expected to attend, but center Connor Williams did hold out of mandatory minicamp with hopes of receiving a new contract from the team after playing every snap at his new position in 2022.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Dolphins resale ticket prices up 100% from last year, sixth-most expensive in the NFL Dolphins' 2023 training camp preview: WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. AFC East roundtable: Expectations for each team in 2023

An offer for Dolphins fans

For the best local South Florida news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Palm Beach Post.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire