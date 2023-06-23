Dolphins’ 2023 training camp preview: RB Jeff Wilson

The Miami Dolphins have wrapped up their rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamps and will return to the Baptist Health Training Complex near the end of July to prepare for the 2023 regular season.

Before that, we’ll be going through the majority of Miami’s roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.

After looking at the top three quarterbacks on the roster and lead back Raheem Mostert, we’ll move on to another member of the running back room – Jeff Wilson Jr.

General information

Name: Jeff Wilson Jr.

Position: RB

Height: 6-foot-0

Weight: 213 pounds

Age: 27

College: North Texas

Free Agent Year: 2025

Background

Wilson signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent back in 2018 after a collegiate career at North Texas. During his 4.5 seasons with the 49ers, he rushed for 1,733 yards and 15 touchdowns in 45 games.

Last year, Miami traded a fifth-round pick to reunite the running back with his former coach Mike McDaniel. In his eight games with the Dolphins, he rushed for 392 yards and two touchdowns while adding another 94 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions.

Expected Role

At this point, Wilson is entering training camp as the team’s second back behind Raheem Mostert and ahead of Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, De’Von Achane and Chris Brooks.

In Miami’s offense, he should still get some real usage in 2023, as he’s proven to be one of the most efficient backs in the league.

Bottom Line

Wilson will start the year as the backup, but he’ll still get plenty of opportunities, and if he can stay healthy, he may be able to take over if/when Mostert goes down with an injury.

At 27 years old, the former Mean Green back is really in his prime, but if he wants to be on the field as much as possible, he’ll have to hold off Achane, who could take over once he adjusts to the NFL game.

