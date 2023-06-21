Dolphins’ 2023 training camp preview: RB Raheem Mostert

The Miami Dolphins have wrapped up their rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamps and will return to the Baptist Health Training Complex near the end of July to prepare for the 2023 regular season.

Before that, we’ll be going through the majority of Miami’s roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.

After looking at starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, backup Mike White and third-string Skylar Thompson. Now, we’ll move on to running back, starting with Raheem Mostert.

General information

Name: Raheem Mostert

Position: RB

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 205 pounds

Age: 31

College: Purdue

Free Agent Year: 2025

Background

Mostert went undrafted in 2015 after a four-year career with the Purdue Boilermakers. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles and actually bounced around between the Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Chicago Bears in his first two seasons before sticking with the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers kept him on the roster from 2016-21, but due to injuries, he was only able to play one full season.

With Mike McDaniel coming to Miami from San Francisco, Mostert followed and beat out Chase Edmonds for the lead role last year. He totaled 891 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 4.9 yards per attempt.

Expected Role

At this point, Mostert appears to be at the top of Miami’s running back depth chart again with Jeff Wilson, De’Von Achane, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed slotting behind him.

Still, Mostert and Wilson will likely split carries with Achane getting some work as well.

Bottom Line

The Dolphins have been rumored to be involved in the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes, and a signing still could happen by the time training camp kicks off. However, until then, Mostert will need to continue to show up and show out each day to earn his opportunities because Wilson is hungry and the rookie Achane has dynamic play-making potential.

