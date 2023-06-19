Dolphins’ 2023 training camp preview: QB Mike White

The Miami Dolphins have wrapped up their rookie minicamp, organized team activities and mandatory minicamps and will return to the Baptist Health Training Complex near the end of July to prepare for the 2023 regular season.

Before that, we’ll be going through the majority of Miami’s roster to preview their background, projected role and bottom line with the team entering training camp.

After looking at starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday, we’ll move to his backup – Mike White.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

General information

Name: Mike White

Position: QB

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 218 pounds

Age: 28

College: Western Kentucky

Free Agent Year: 2025

Background

Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After a collegiate career split between South Florida and Western Kentucky, White was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

He spent his rookie season as Dallas’ third-string quarterback, but he never made it into a game.

After his first year, White was cut by the Cowboys, and he signed on with the New York Jets in 2019. He made his debut in 2021, and over the last two seasons, he led the team to a 2-5 record in his seven starts.

Advertisement

In his eight career appearances, White has completed 62.2% of his attempts for 2,145 yards with eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Expected Role

White was signed to be the backup quarterback for the Dolphins in 2023, which is an important role, considering Tagovailoa has missed time with injuries in his career.

Bottom Line

Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

White enters training camp in the backup role, as he’s had more experience than second-year quarterback Skylar Thompson. He also has two years in a system that’s very similar to Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel’s.

While he’s the backup for now, he’ll still have to earn that job and hold off Thompson from jumping him. From those in attendance at OTAs and minicamp, there doesn’t appear to be much of a difference between the two, at this point.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire