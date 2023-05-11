Dolphins 2023 schedule leaks tracker: Every game we know so far

The NFL will reveal the entirety of the 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday night during their annual prime-time show, but we’ve already had some matchups leak early.

The league, as well as some reporters, have released the times, locations and opponents for international games and a few prime-time contests.

Here, we’ll be tracking all of the Miami Dolphins’ schedules leaks before the full schedule is released later tonight.

Week 9 at Chiefs (Germany)

The first game to be announced on Wednesday was Miami’s lone internal game of the 2023 season, as they’ll be taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Frankfurt, Germany.

This will be the Dolphins’ sixth international game during the regular season, and their second trip to Germany, but their first was for a preseason matchup.

Week 12 at Jets (Black Friday)

For the first time, the NFL will play games on the Friday following Thankgiving, and the Dolphins have been granted the opportunity to play in the first matchup, as they’ll meet the Jets for one of their two division meetings.

Week 2 vs. Patriots (SNF)

Former NFL Network analyst Mike Giardi confirmed Jordan Schultz’s report that the Dolphins and New England Patriots will do battle on Sunday night in Week 2 at Gillette Stadium. This means Miami and New England won’t play in the season opener for the first time since 2019.

Let me clean this up. The #Patriots will open the season at home for the first two games of the season, with the 2nd one (per @Schultz_Report) against the Dolphins. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 11, 2023

