Dolphins 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Matthew Bergeron (OL, Syracuse)

The NFL Draft is less than a week away, and the Miami Dolphins front office seems ready for action. Following a Wednesday press conference that saw general manager Chris Grier and assistant general manager Marvin Allen discuss Miami’s options, the duo seemed calm, cool and collected.

Albeit with just four draft picks, a second-rounder, a third-rounder, with a sixth and seventh, Grier and Allen still have work to do the next few days. In addition to the prospects on the board for selection, there have been loud whispers of Dalvin Cook as a potential draft weekend addition in some way, shape or form. Rumor had indicated the Minnesota Vikings have fielded trade inquiries, and if no deal is worked, Cook could be cut.

Should Miami pounce, is a question that should be answered one way or another over this next week and through the selection meeting long weekend. Regardless of the outside rumors, Miami could position themselves in trade-down or trade-up situations as they hold two value picks of their four – Nos. 51 and 84.

Should they use current picks, future picks, or players as potential trading chips, or a combination, Grier is known to make draft weekend moves. With two picks within the top 84, let’s focus on a possible selection by the Dolphins in this range or even the top 100 should Miami move down the board. The first player in this series was South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft.

We’ll switch positions here but stay on offense. The offensive line needs work, and while a verbal and ambiguous endorsement was given for Austin Jackson by Grier at that press conference, it would be a surprise if Miami doesn’t add to the line somehow.

The jury hasn’t been kind on the verdict of Grier’s success at drafting offensive linemen, however, there are prospects in this year’s class that could be too intriguing to pass on—specifically a guy who can play 80% of the positions along the line.

Matthew Bergeron is a Syracuse Orange tackle who could play guard and very well may be headed for that slot in the NFL. With questions about Miami left guard Liam Eichenberg, as well as Jackson on the right side of the line at tackle, Bergeron may just be the perfect chess piece on this unit.

He could have a chance to compete in two areas and swing for injury insurance should a certain veteran tackle need a game or two to get fully healthy within the season. During his four-year career at Syracuse, Bergeron excelled in run-blocking and has good professional-level size for the interior. At 6-foot-5 and 318 pounds, he could transition to guard. He was a fixture on the Orange offensive line since his freshman season with leadership qualities and intelligence that helped name him a 2022 team captain.

Bergeron played 686 snaps for Syracuse in 2022 and was flagged just three times all season while allowing a mere five sacks on the year. He earned second-team All-ACC honors and finished his collegiate career as a two-time All-ACC selection.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bergeron was the third-highest graded tackle and fourth among offensive linemen regardless of position in the ACC in 2022.

In this past March’s NFL combine, his workouts combined to an accumulative offensive tackle Total Score of eighth. Bergeron has the athleticism and speed to produce as a quality run-blocker at the line of scrimmage and at the next level as well.

There’s elite potential in the run aspect of Bergeron’s game, and that could help Miami’s running back by committee in Mike McDaniel’s year-two scheme right away. While pass protection and some overall technical aspects of his game are works in progress, with a little luck he could slide down to No. 84, in which case he would be a relative steal for the Dolphins to draft and develop him.

Bergeron is a name that has been popular in mock drafts and could very well be taken prior to Miami’s third-round pick, as he has been grading as a second-round prospect. 51 could be a touch early, so if Miami slides back a dozen or so picks, Bergeron’s draft sweet spot could be in the 60-75 range for max value.

The versatile pro-ready lineman is an enticing prospect and should be competing on any roster for an instant starting role as a rookie. He very well could put two veterans that are penciled in on the line in South Florida, officially on notice.

