Dolphins 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Tucker Kraft (TE, South Dakota State)

The 2023 NFL draft is under two weeks away, and, as it stands, the Miami Dolphins are on the board starting in the second round at selection No. 51. They have a number of immediate needs and just four selections in this year’s draft.

Following the 51st pick, they have a third-round pick (No. 84) and then sixth and seventh-round picks (Nos. 197 and 238 respectively). As the offseason kicked off last month, the Dolphins traded a third-round pick and Hunter Long to acquire Jalen Ramsey and have made a number of savvy signings and re-signings so far leading into the draft.

The positions that are of arguable immediate need are tight end, linebacker, offensive tackle and some would say running back. When trying to jump into the head of Chris Grier, he’s certainly shown his patterns, especially in the draft. With a habit of using Day 3 picks, or the free agency route with running backs, mixed with a very deep class, the 51st selection will likely not be a runner.

With new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on board, one could argue it’s a defender that could be on the wise list in the second round. While a player like linebacker Jack Campbell is very enticing, the likelihood of the Iowa Hawkeye being available there is slim. In this series, we’ll start with prospects that could very well be at Miami’s disposal at No. 51 or even a dozen or so picks later.

Should Miami elect to trade back, which is very possible should Grier’s top players be off the board, the players in this series can be taken anywhere from Miami’s slot all the way through the top 100 picks or so.

Miami didn’t re-sign Mike Gesicki. He’s now in New England. And with Durham Smythe back with free-agent blocking specialist Eric Saubert, the Dolphins could benefit from a top-five tight end prospect to develop. The 2023 tight end class is rather deep, so while the 51st selection could very well be Campbell if available, a tight end could be more likely at No. 84 in the third round.

When looking at the potential first-round tight ends, you can say two or three are in play. Those players are Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Georgia’s Darnell Washington and Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave.

It’s safe to say that the next three names could fall in the 50-84 range – Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Iowa’s Sam LaPorta and, the subject of this profile, Tucker Kraft.

Kraft is out of South Dakota State and is a solid overall tight end who can be utilized in both the passing and rushing attack.

A viable pass catcher with fine run-blocking ability, Kraft is a steal if he could be selected at No. 84. He has decent size, at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, and he uses it well. Built like an NFL tight end, he could be difficult to bring down after the catch.

Kraft has the ability to play all over the field and could be a standard in-line tight end as well as roaming in other areas as a receiver in the slot or even as an X or a Z.

During his 32-game career at South Dakota, Kraft recorded 99 receptions for 1,211 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was the NFL Combine’s fifth-ranked tight end in total score, sixth in athleticism ranking, and third in production score. He ran a 4.69 40-yard dash, leaped for a 34-inch vertical, recorded a 10-foot-2-inch broad jump and benched 23 reps. His three-cone was 7.08 seconds, and his 20-yard shuttle was 4.29 seconds.

Across the scouting boards, names of comparison have been Hunter Henry, Pat Freiermuth and, of course, fellow Jackrabbit product Dallas Goedert. Beyond his ability to block as an in-line tight end, he could excel blocking downfield in the open, helping other skill position players.

Going back to his pass-catching ability, Kraft has the ability to make plays with his athleticism. In terms of value, a duel-skilled tight end like Kraft could be a very solid pick for Miami and certainly would check off the box of a position of need with the potential for immediate success.

