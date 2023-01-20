Dolphins 2022 season awards: Team MVP? Most improved?

The Miami Dolphins finished their 2022 campaign with a 9-8 record and played in their first postseason game in six seasons, but they were, unfortunately, bounced in their wild-card matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Expectations for Mike McDaniel’s team quickly rose in the offseason due to the acquisitions of some star players who definitely made an impact on the field this year.

As we get ready for another offseason full of transactions, hirings and firings, we should look back at the 2022 season and give some recognition to those who deserve it.

These are the 2022 Dolphins Wire award winners:

MVP - QB Tua Tagovailoa

The concussions and last few performances may have left a sour taste in the mouths of some, but Tagovailoa had his best season as a pro, leading Miami to an 8-5 record in games that he started and an 8-4 record in games that he both started and finished.

Tagovailoa also led the league in quarterback rating, yards per completion and yards per attempt.

Without Tagovailoa, it’s hard to imagine the Dolphins getting anywhere near the postseason.

Offensive Player of the Year - WR Tyreek Hill

Hill has an argument for team MVP, but this award was guaranteed to be his. He finished the season with career-highs in receptions (119) and yards (1,710) while finding the end zone eight total times.

Hill’s season, which landed him first-team All-Pro honors, also saw him set the franchise record for both receptions and yards in a season.

Defensive Player of the Year - DL Christian Wilkins

Wilkins was an absolute force this season, which likely sets him up for a huge payday soon. The former Clemson Tiger set the NFL record for tackles by a defensive lineman (98), as he applied constant pressure in both the pass and run games.

His 3.5 sacks may have fallen short of his 2021 total, but his rushes weren’t ineffective. Instead, it was often his teammates who benefitted from the pressure that he created.

Rookie of the Year - CB Kader Kohou

What a year it was for the undrafted rookie. Kohou, after being signed out of Texas A&M Commerce this offseason was thrust into the third cornerback role at the start of the season with Byron Jones sidelined with an Achilles injury. From there, Kohou jumped into the second spot when Nik Needham suffered the same injury.

Despite that, Kohou played the fifth-most defensive snaps of any Dolphins player this season (78.5%), and he did his job well. If he continues on this trajectory, his future is very bright in the NFL.

Most Improved Player - LB Elandon Roberts

Many probably hoped that Roberts would sign elsewhere last offseason, but Miami brought him back on a one-year deal, and Roberts showed his worth.

The 28-year-old recorded a career-high in tackles (107) and sacks (4.5), as he was stout in the run game and provided some timely rushes.

At this point, it feels like the captain should be welcomed back in 2023.

