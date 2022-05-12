Dolphins’ 2022 schedule leaks tracker

The 2022 NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, but before that takes place, some of the games are already being leaked.

Going into Thursday we already knew who and where the Dolphins would be playing, but now we finally know when some of these games are taking place. And, by the end of the night, we’ll know all of it.

The following games have been reported for the Dolphins during the 2022 season.

List

Week 1: Dolphins vs. Patriots - Sunday, September 11 - 1 p.m. ET

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

As reported by Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan.

Week 17: Dolphins @ Patriots - Sunday, January 1

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

As reported by Fox Sports’ Andy Slater.

