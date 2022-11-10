Dolphins 2022 midseason awards: From MVP to most improved

With the NFL season moving to 17 games last season, there’s no longer an exact mid-point in the year, but nine games seems like a good spot to start assessing teams.

The Miami Dolphins have gone 6-3 through the first nine weeks, and they’re currently second in the AFC East, behind the Buffalo Bills, and are tied for the third-best record in the conference.

Mike McDaniel’s system and a number of talented new players have allowed the aqua and orange to take a step toward being a playoff contender, and that’s a step that Miami hopes to take this year.

At this point, let’s reflect on the first half of the season and hand out some midseason awards.

MVP - QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa has been the definition of value for the Dolphins in 2022. In the six games that the quarterback has played and finished, Miami is undefeated. They’ve lost all three games that he either didn’t play in or didn’t finish.

This season, Tagovailoa has completed a career-high 69.9% of his passes for 1,980 yards, 15 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also leads the NFL with a 115.9 passer rating.

Offensive Player of the Year - WR Tyreek Hill

While Tagovailoa has been the most valuable, Hill has clearly been the best. It’s tough to say that five draft picks and $30 million annually for a wide receiver isn’t enough, but that’s the case here.

The former Chief leads the NFL in receptions (76) and receiving yards (1,104), and he’s also found the end zone three times. If he continues this pace, he will break Calvin Johnson’s single-season yards record (1,964).

Defensive Player of the Year - S Jevon Holland

Holland has been so impressive despite only being in his second season. On the field, he’s done everything that’s been asked of him, as he’s recorded 50 tackles, five passes defended, two interceptions, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

On top of that, he’s taken on a significant leadership role in a unit that’s filled with talented veterans who are older and more experienced than he is. The sky if the limit for Holland.

Rookie of the Year - CB Kader Kohou

In one of the more surprising turns of events this season, Kohou, an undrafted free agent from Texas A&M Commerce, has been thrust into a much larger role than previously anticipated, and he’s holding his own.

Making the leap from college to the pro game is hard enough, but doing so from a lower level makes it that much more impressive.

Kohou has played in seven games this season, recording 35 tackles, three tackles for a loss, two passes defended and a forced fumble.

Pro Football Focus has graded him a 73.1, putting him 21st among all cornerbacks.

Most improved - LB Duke Riley

Tagovailoa’s probably the real answer here, but he’s already received some credit today. Let’s talk about a guy who hasn’t received his flowers.

Riley has seen a snap a workload increase from 21% last season to 31% this season, and it’s not nearly enough. He has the athleticism to stick with most running backs and tight ends, and he’s constantly making plays around the ball. On top of that, he’s playing over 81% of special teams snaps.

He’s already recorded more tackles, tackles for a loss, sacks and passes defended this year, in just nine games.

It would be great to see more Riley on the field for the rest of the season.

