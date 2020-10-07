How have Dolphins’ 2020 Day 3 rookies tackled first 4 games?

The Miami Dolphins’ rookie class of 2020 infused a great deal of talent onto the roster, although the team isn’t necessarily going to fully benefit from all of that added ability this season with the rookie class so young and inexperienced. Watching them grow this season will be of great interest to the team and, with another slew of draft selections awaiting in the fall, the Dolphins will be able to pivot and adjust their strategies at the end of the year once the full 16 game season has been played. But what should they feel about the rookie class through the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL season?

Let’s check in with each of Miami’s rookie Day 3 talents and see how they’ve been doing.

Nov 9, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive linemen Andrew Thomas (71) and Solomon Kindley (66) react after a Georgia touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

No. 111 overall – OG Solomon Kindley

The Dolphins should be thrilled with the early returns on Kindley, who has been a starter for each of the first four games and helped serve as a tone-setting player up front. His play is somewhat watered down by the lack of ceiling illustrated by Jesse Davis at right tackle, the duo often gets their combo blocks filtered out late and they certainly need to be more proficient at blocking both defenders. But in one on ones, Kindley has been solid. He’s been arguably the Dolphins’ best OL across all four weeks — proving Miami’s eye for him and justifying their call to trade up for him early on Day 3.

Jan 23, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; North head coach Matt Patricia of the NFL’s Detroit Lions talks with North defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge of North Carolina (55) during Senior Bowl practice at University of South Alabama’s Jaguar Football Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

No. 154 overall – DL Jason Strowbridge

Strowbridge hasn’t logged any snaps yet and it is tough to see him working to that point unless the team endures some injury. He’s been a healthy scratch at times as well — he’s a hybrid defender who shares the same role with Emmanuel Ogbah and Zach Sieler. So long as those two are taking reps, Strowbridge will continue to be “only” a developmental player.

Feb 29, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver (LB41) goes through a workout drill during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

No. 164 overall – DE Curtis Weaver

Whoops. Weaver is on injured reserve…with the Cleveland Browns. The Dolphins waived Weaver earlier this summer in a controversial decision. But the 5th-round pick wasn’t able to make a strong enough first impression through the ramp-up period and the first week in pads to make Miami consider eating his roster spot while trying to decide which players to keep during training camp.

