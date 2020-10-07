How have Dolphins’ 2020 Day 3 rookies tackled first 4 games?

The Miami Dolphins’ rookie class of 2020 infused a great deal of talent onto the roster, although the team isn’t necessarily going to fully benefit from all of that added ability this season with the rookie class so young and inexperienced. Watching them grow this season will be of great interest to the team and, with another slew of draft selections awaiting in the fall, the Dolphins will be able to pivot and adjust their strategies at the end of the year once the full 16 game season has been played. But what should they feel about the rookie class through the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL season?
Let’s check in with each of Miami’s rookie Day 3 talents and see how they’ve been doing.
Nov 9, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive linemen Andrew Thomas (71) and Solomon Kindley (66) react after a Georgia touchdown against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
No. 111 overall – OG Solomon Kindley
The Dolphins should be thrilled with the early returns on Kindley, who has been a starter for each of the first four games and helped serve as a tone-setting player up front. His play is somewhat watered down by the lack of ceiling illustrated by Jesse Davis at right tackle, the duo often gets their combo blocks filtered out late and they certainly need to be more proficient at blocking both defenders. But in one on ones, Kindley has been solid. He’s been arguably the Dolphins’ best OL across all four weeks — proving Miami’s eye for him and justifying their call to trade up for him early on Day 3.
Jan 23, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; North head coach Matt Patricia of the NFL’s Detroit Lions talks with North defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge of North Carolina (55) during Senior Bowl practice at University of South Alabama’s Jaguar Football Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
No. 154 overall – DL Jason Strowbridge
Strowbridge hasn’t logged any snaps yet and it is tough to see him working to that point unless the team endures some injury. He’s been a healthy scratch at times as well — he’s a hybrid defender who shares the same role with Emmanuel Ogbah and Zach Sieler. So long as those two are taking reps, Strowbridge will continue to be “only” a developmental player.
Feb 29, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Boise State linebacker Curtis Weaver (LB41) goes through a workout drill during the 2020 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
No. 164 overall – DE Curtis Weaver
Whoops. Weaver is on injured reserve…with the Cleveland Browns. The Dolphins waived Weaver earlier this summer in a controversial decision. But the 5th-round pick wasn’t able to make a strong enough first impression through the ramp-up period and the first week in pads to make Miami consider eating his roster spot while trying to decide which players to keep during training camp.
Jan 21, 2020; Mobile, Alabama, USA; South long snapper Blake Ferguson of LSU (48) practices during Senior Bowl practice. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
No. 185 overall – LS Blake Ferguson
No procedural issues or bad snaps on special teams for the Dolphins through four games? Good. Thank this guy! Ferguson is the Dolphins’ long-snapper and he’s done well in the first month fo the season to keep the unit efficient. The Dolphins have kicked (punts, field goals & extra points) 28 times thus far this season. He’s 28 for 28.
Dec 31, 2019; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Navy Midshipmen quarterback Malcolm Perry (10) passes against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
No. 246 overall – WR/KR/RB Malcolm Perry
Perry was a darling for the team in training camp and seemed to always log a big play. But those reps have yet to show up on the field during the regular season and, interestingly enough, the Dolphins seem to have pushed him down the depth chart with their decision to acquire Lynn Bowden Jr. at the start of the season. Given Perry’s lack of receiver experience, it is safe to say we may not see Perry any time soon.