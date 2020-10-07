How have Dolphins’ 2020 Day 2 rookies tackled first 4 games?

The Miami Dolphins’ rookie class of 2020 infused a great deal of talent onto the roster, although the team isn’t necessarily going to fully benefit from all of that added ability this season with the rookie class so young and inexperienced. Watching them grow this season will be of great interest to the team and, with another slew of draft selections awaiting in the fall, the Dolphins will be able to pivot and adjust their strategies at the end of the year once the full 16 game season has been played. But what should they feel about the rookie class through the first four weeks of the 2020 NFL season?

Let’s check in with each of Miami’s rookie Day 2 talents and see how they’ve been doing.

Aug 18, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Austin Jackson (73) and offensive tackle Robert Hunt (68) run drills during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 39 overall – OL Robert Hunt

Hunt hasn’t been able to crack the starting lineup but that is likely a byproduct of the other rookies playing big roles on the Dolphins’ offensive line. With 4th-round pick Solomon Kindley starting at right guard, the Dolphins would be hard pressed to put two rookies side by side on the right side of the line. But the good news is that the Dolphins are looking for an excuse to get Hunt on the field none the less as a short-yardage specialist on 23-personnel “heavy” groupings down near the goal line.

And when Hunt is in there, he’s done well to move bodies. That’s no surprise to anyone who watched him maul the competition at Louisiana. This pick looks alright, but the conditions of Miami’s line make it tough for him to crack the starting lineup for now.

Aug 24, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (98) stretches during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

No. 56 overall – DT Raekwon Davis

Davis is averaging right around 20 snaps a game for the Dolphins. His best play this season came against Jacksonville — he was a 2-gapping success in that contest. His overall performance falls right in line with what you’d expect based on his Alabama pedigree: he’s sturdy but the leverage issues that plagued him with the Tide are still present. He’s such a big body (and he’s bulked up to 330 pounds) that he offers a lot of surface area and he’ll need more work and development before he can become the A-gap stalwart Miami likely envisions in the long-run.

Sep 24, 2020; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) reacts during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

