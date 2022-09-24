Dolphins (2-0) out to make a statement and end seven-game losing streak against Bills (2-0)

MIAMI GARDENS — Tyreek Hill, no stranger to big games, has a message for Dolphins teammates, many of whom have little experience in big games.

“I feel like a lot of guys on the team — I wouldn’t say they fear the Bills — probably like a little more respect,” Hill said. “But for me, my message to them is it’s just another football game. Let’s just go out here, do what we’ve been doing our whole entire lives and just play ball.”

The Dolphins’ ability to take that advice might help decide whether they or the Buffalo Bills walk out of Hard Rock Stadium late Sunday afternoon having seized control of the AFC East.

Both teams enter 2-0, but only one team has won seven straight over the other. By an average of 19.3 points. That, of course, is the Bills, who are considered Super Bowl favorites while the Dolphins are considered one of the fastest-rising teams in the NFL following victories over New England and Baltimore.

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill catches a touchdown pass against the Ravens in Baltimore last Sunday.

Those were impressive victories — especially coming back from 21 points down in the fourth quarter in the Ravens’ home. But a victory over the Bills — or even pushing the Bills to the limit — would qualify as the kind of statement the Dolphins haven’t made in ages.

Rather than try to play the “just another game” card, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel chose to meet the test head-on. Don’t ignore the obvious, he told players.

“I think you embrace the fact that they’re a good football team and that there’s one way to be put in the category of good football teams: You beat good football teams,” he said.

The Dolphins might have the tools and the timing to do it. They’re coming off a 469-yard passing performance by Tua Tagovailoa, who found Hill and Jaylen Waddle 11 times for two touchdown receptions each against the Ravens, According to the Elias Sports Bureau, it marked only the fourth time in NFL history a team had two players with at least 170 receiving yards in a game.

And the way Hill talks, they might be just getting started.

“We want to do special things for this offense,” Hill said. “But I feel like for myself and him, the bigger reason that we play this game is to win. So we’re going to do everything we can to do what we’ve been doing, which is getting ready for the week, working on fundamentals and techniques and stuff, trying to learn this offense the best way we can.”

Hill is third in the NFL (19 receptions, 284 yards) and Waddle is tied for fifth (15 for 240), so if they have “learned” more this past week, that could be the opening the Dolphins need.

The Bills rank at or near the top in nearly every significant statistical category, but they come to South Florida to face the league’s hottest receiving tandem at a bad time. missing two Pro Bowl performers. Cornerback Tre’Davious White is on the physically unable to perform list with a knee injury. Safety Micah Hyde is out with a neck injury.

Cornerback Dane Jackson, who suffered a frightening neck injury Monday night, also is out. That puts the onus on rookies Christian Benford and Kaiir Elam, the former Florida Gator who attended Benjamin.

In normal times, the Bills might have a simple way to compensate — with their fierce pass rush — but defensive tackle Ed Oliver (ankle) and former Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) also are out.

After initially saying the absence of White “really slowed them down,” Hill amended it, saying, “Those guys are filling in well, doing a great job.”

The fact is, Sean McDermott’s teams and Leslie Frazier’s defenses have had answers for Hill before. He has faced the Bills only three times in the regular season and has a total of 17 receptions for 124 yards and no touchdowns. His average reception of 7.3 yards is his lowest of any opponent. But in the postseason, it's another story. His Chiefs teams were 2-0 against Buffalo, scoring an average of 40 poin and Hill had a total of 20 receptions for 322 yards and a TD in those games.

“The way I think they’re going to defend me, I’m just like a receiver, too,” Hill said. “I’m a gadget guy. So I just want them to guard me one on one, preferably.”

Before anyone has visions of the Dolphins cruising to another 42-point outburst, remember that the Bills, five-point favorites, are first or second in the league in total defense, passing defense, rushing defense and scoring defense.

One reason is eight-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Von Miller, who has two sacks, four tackles for loss and has been a menace after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season.

“Concerned isn’t necessarily the word,” McDaniel said. “I think Von has proven time and time again that he deserves the attention and respect of the opposing team. So you have to plan accordingly regardless. So his play is high right now. They’re doing a wonderful job of incorporating him and you would think that he’s been playing a four-down defense for his whole career when in fact he’s been in 3-4 systems. He’s playing outstanding.”

Just as Miami’s receivers are going against a banged-up secondary, a similar situation applies to Miller against Miami’s offensive line. He’ll likely see plenty of left tackle Terron Armstead, who didn’t practice all week because of a toe injury. The Dolphins listed him as questionable but sounded optimistic he’ll play.

Miller will be out to make sure Tagovailoa doesn’t come close to his breakout six-touchdown performance last week. That propelled him to No. 4 in the NFL in passing with a 116.5 rating, not far behind Buffalo’s Josh Allen, who’s second at 123.7. Both have seven touchdown passes. Both have near-perfect ratings on third down.

But only Allen has Stefon Diggs, who’s second in the NFL with 20 receptions for 270 yards and four scores. Diggs has faced the Dolphins five times and failed to get into the end zone only once.

“I embrace the matchups and I’m ready for it,” said Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who hopes to bounce back from a rare, uneven performance vs. the Ravens. It included giving up a 75-yard touchdown pass to Rashod Bateman.

“It’s just some lackadaisical play for his technique,” cornerbacks coach Sam Madison said. “And I’m pretty sure if he had that play back, he’d want to go back and do it again.” Madison did credit Howard with being “definitely locked in” afterward.

The Bills-Dolphins meeting marks the first time since 2001 that the Dolphins are involved in a matchup of 2-0 teams and the first time since 1998 that such a matchup will be at Hard Rock Stadium.

“Oh, it’s going to be a crazy game,” Hill said. “I was really looking forward to the NFL trying to flex our game because it’s two 2-0 teams, a division game, you know? That atmosphere is going to be crazy. I feel like the best is supposed to want to play the best, right? You shouldn’t run from a challenge.”

