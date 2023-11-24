Dolphins up 17-6 after pick-six on Hail Mary at end of first half

The Jets offense has been lifeless with new quarterback Tim Boyle, but it looked like the team might be within a score heading into the locker room at halftime.

Jets cornerback Brandin Echols stepped in front of a Tua Tagovailoa pass intended for Braxton Berrios and returned it 30 yards for the first Jets points of the day. Kicker Greg Zuerlein came on to try his first extra point since October 29 and rustiness might have contributed to a miss that kept the Jets behind 10-6.

Cornerback D.J. Reed got another pick near midfield with two seconds left in the half and that gave the Jets a chance to try a Hail Mary on the final play. Dolphins safety Jevon Holland picked the ball off and returned it 99 yards for a score that pushed their lead to 17-6 at the break.

Boyle is 7-of-11 for 35 yards and the Jets did not convert any of their five third down opportunities. They picked up just 47 yards on 19 offensive plays, so there hasn't been any sign of improvement with Zach Wilson now on the bench.

Tagovailoa is 15-of-21 for 171 yards and a touchdown to Tyreek Hill outside of the interceptions. Jaylen Waddle has seven catches for 82 yards and Hill has five grabs for 66 yards.