Dolphins take 17-0 lead on overmatched Texans

The change at quarterback hasn’t helped the Texans.

Houston has 17 yards and two first downs; Kyle Allen threw an interception that nearly went for a pick-six; and the Dolphins lead 17-0.

Andrew Van Ginkel made the easiest interception of his career when Allen threw it directly to the Dolphins linebacker. Van Ginkel’s 23-yard return left the offense to go only 3 yards for a touchdown, and Jeff Wilson cashed in on the next play.

Allen, starting in place of the benched Davis Mills, is 5-of-10 for 25 yards.

The Dolphins have 151 yards.

Tua Tagovailoa has completed 11 of 18 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown pass to Durham Smythe.

