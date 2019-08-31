Dolphins should have 13 picks in next year’s draft

Darin Gantt
The Dolphins might not have very many good players, but mock draft season should be a real hoot.

Via Field Yates of ESPN, the Dolphins have amassed 13 picks in next year’s draft, along with more in the future after a flurry of trades.

In addition to their own picks in every round except the fifth, the Dolphins should get third- and fifth-round compensatory picks for losing right tackle Ja'Wuan James and Cameron Wake in free agency.

They’ll also own the Texans’ first-rounder from the deal that sent left tackle Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills to Houston.

They’ll also own the Saints’ second-rounder from a draft day deal which allowed New Orleans to move up to take center Erik McCoy.

They’ll also own the Titans’ fourth-rounder from the deal that sent quarterback Ryan Tannehill to Tennessee.

They’ll also own the Cowboys’ sixth-rounder from the deal that sent defensive end Robert Quinn to Dallas.

They’ll also own the Chiefs’ seventh-rounder from the deal that sent safety Jordan Lucas to Kansas City.

Oh by the way, they’ll also have the Texans’ first- and second-rounders in 2021 from today’s deal.

Also, it’s early yet. Though they don’t have that many players of value remaining, it’s probably worth putting in a call. If they can parlay all those picks successfully, they could be pertinent for years to come. But that’s small comfort to fans who have already paid their hard-earned for season tickets to watch a bunch of lottery tickets.

