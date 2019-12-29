Dolphins out to 10-0 lead in New England

The Patriots need a win in order to be sure of a bye through the Wild Card round of the playoffs, but they are not off to a good start against the Dolphins.

Dolphins cornerback Eric Rowe stepped in front of a Tom Brady pass intended for Julian Edelman and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown. The score by the former Patriots put his new team up 10-0 with over 10 minutes to play in the first half.

The Patriots offense has only generated 39 yards and saw their previous drive go up in smoke when Dolphins head coach Brian Flores won a challenge for offensive pass interference on tight end Benjamin Watson. A flag had been thrown, but was picked up before Flores’s challenge for what was a fairly obvious infraction.

If the Patriots lose and the Chiefs win, New England will be hosting the sixth seed next weekend.