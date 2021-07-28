Dolphin All-Pro CB Xavien Howard says he requested trade: 'I don't feel valued or respected'

Miami Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard has requested a trade, he said in a statement shared with USA TODAY Sports on Tuesday evening.

The 28-year-old whom Miami drafted in 2016 said he doesn’t feel "respected" by the franchise.

"I don’t feel the organization has dealt with me in good faith," Howard wrote in the 10-paragraph statement he also posted to Instagram. "I don’t feel valued or respected by the Dolphins. Just like they can take a business-first approach, so can I.

"That’s why I want to make it clear I’m not happy, and have requested a trade."

Howard is entering the second season of a five-year, $75 million extension that included $46 million in guarantees, $27 million of which was fully guaranteed. He agreed to the deal with one year remaining on his rookie contract. During 2020 free agency, the Dolphins signed former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones to a five-year, $82 million deal with $57 million guaranteed.

"I’m one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and the tape backs up that claim," Howard said. "The assignments I’m given, shadowing the oppositions’ best player with little help, proves my value, my worth. Yet I’m the second highest paid cornerback on my own team, and it’s not even close."

Howard led the NFL in last season with 10 interceptions and 20 pass deflections, in addition to notching 51 tackles and forcing a fumble. In 55 career games, he has 22 interceptions and 55 deflections to go with 191 tackles. In Jones’ first season with Miami, he intercepted two passes, forced a fumble and collected 37 tackles in 14 games.

Howard said he and agent David Canter, with whom he signed in January, don’t seek an entirely new deal. They’re instead requesting a restructure with increased guarantees. The club has declined, Howard said in his statement.

Howard said he will report to training camp despite his discontent.

"Until that trade happens, I am just here so I don’t get fined and will handle myself like professionals do," Howard said. "I’ve played on (my current) deal for two seasons and didn’t complain, but everyone knows I’ve significantly outperformed that deal."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Xavien Howard says he requested trade from Dolphins