Dolly Parton performs halftime show in Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit

The great Dolly Parton was the entertainment at halftime of Thanksgiving’s Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys game.

And she picked out the perfect outfit for the performance.

The wonderful singer, who has an album “Rockstar” out currently, wore a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit for her show.

Parton also did a PSA as the Cowboys kicked off their season of giving with the Salvation Army.

.@DollyParton officially kicked off the giving season with an incredible #RedKettleKickoff performance ⭐ Every dollar you give to @SalvationArmyUS helps your neighbors in need during the holidays and all year long. #SalvationArmy pic.twitter.com/VHpHciEh2a — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire