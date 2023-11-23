Advertisement

Dolly Parton performs halftime show in Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The great Dolly Parton was the entertainment at halftime of Thanksgiving’s Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys game.

And she picked out the perfect outfit for the performance.

The wonderful singer, who has an album “Rockstar” out currently, wore a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit for her show.

Parton also did a PSA as the Cowboys kicked off their season of giving with the Salvation Army.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire