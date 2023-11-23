Dolly Parton performs halftime show in Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit
The great Dolly Parton was the entertainment at halftime of Thanksgiving’s Washington Commanders-Dallas Cowboys game.
And she picked out the perfect outfit for the performance.
The wonderful singer, who has an album “Rockstar” out currently, wore a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader outfit for her show.
.@DollyParton is the brightest 🌟 in Dallas #WASvsDAL pic.twitter.com/jfJD2NamPe
— NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2023
Parton also did a PSA as the Cowboys kicked off their season of giving with the Salvation Army.
.@DollyParton officially kicked off the giving season with an incredible #RedKettleKickoff performance ⭐
Every dollar you give to @SalvationArmyUS helps your neighbors in need during the holidays and all year long. #SalvationArmy pic.twitter.com/VHpHciEh2a
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 23, 2023