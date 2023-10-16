Dolly Parton to perform at 'Red Kettle Kickoff' for Cowboys Thanksgiving game
Dolly Parton to perform at "Red Kettle Kickoff" for the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game vs. the Washington Commanders.
The famous country music singer revealed the news on Monday in a "CBS Mornings" interview.
Damien Harris is reportedly 'going to be fine' after being taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday night.
Campbell will support teachers in cities where he grew up, went to college and where he's played in the NFL.
We have six teams on bye and various new injuries to panic about, so we're definitely gonna need to work the waiver wire. Andy Behrens is here to help.
Piecing together the USMNT's talented midfield into an optimal trio will go a long way toward defining Gregg Berhalter’s second USMNT act.
Oregon's coach was aggressive the whole game. Was it always the smart play? Also in this edition: Deion Sanders and Colorado have taken their lumps after an embarrassing few weeks but far exceeded expectations.
In the era of the transfer portal and the one-time transfer exception, quarterback movement is more prevalent than ever.
Jason Fitz is joined by Frank Schwab to recap each and every game from the Sunday Week 6 NFL slate. The dynamic duo highlight the Buffalo Bills' narrow escape from the New York Giants, the undefeated teams' first losses as the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles fell to the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets, respectively (which leads to a debate over who is the best team in the NFL six weeks in) and the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans in London, as the Titans appear to be broken. Jason and Frank recap all the remaining Sunday games, as they were impressed by performances from the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins and came away discouraged by the Atlanta Falcons, Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.
The Week 6 NFL Sunday slate might have been the wildest one yet. We saw the two remaining unbeatens fall to teams playing with backup QBs and an SNF finish that went down to the literal final play. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski go game-by-game and provide their instant fantasy reactions to all the action from Week 6.
Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor, Angel City forward Sydney Leroux and Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
Charles Leno and his wife, Jen, announced on Sunday morning that she had experienced a miscarriage.
“The kid Carter, what a game he had out there," manager Bruce Bochy marveled after the Rangers' ALCS Game 1 victory over the Astros.
Jorge Martin examines how Week 6 left many fantasy managers wondering where all these underwhelming offensive performances came from.
This is what it looks like to coach the league’s worst team in Week 6 of this NFL season, especially with two division powers up next – and potential salvation in the form of a QB-rich draft still months away, at the earliest.
As the Eagles flocked back into the visiting locker room at MetLife Stadium, Sirianni didn’t address his players. He instead allowed his players to speak to their teammates.
Jalen Hurts threw a late interception and the Jets capitalized to climb back to .500 and earn their first win over Philadelphia in franchise history.
