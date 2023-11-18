Dolly Parton joins Peyton Manning at Tennessee vs. Georgia, sings 'Rocky Top'

Country music artist Dolly Parton sings to the crowd during a break in a game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium.

It's hard to steal the spotlight away from Peyton Manning at a Tennessee football game.

Unless you're Dolly Parton.

The country music icon and Tennessee native made her way to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for the Volunteers home game against No. 1 Georgia, and was treated like royalty.

At the end of the first quarter, Parton was escorted down a stage on the field by none other than her fellow Tennessee icon. She then joined to sing "Rocky Top."

One of the greatest Rocky Top renditions of all time.@DollyParton pic.twitter.com/JA9uhZ1v4H — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 18, 2023

Afterward, Parton spoke with CBS Sports' Jenny Dell about her experience, and she said there were some technical issues with her performance.

"I couldn't hear because my sound went out and the stadium was so loud," Parton said. "But I was so honored to be here, and I love Peyton, I love the crowd. It's just good to be home."

Dell went back to the booth to let Brad Kessler call the next play of the game, but the microphone wasn't off, and viewers could hear Parton singing "Rocky Top." When it went back to her, she then sang another line of the school's unofficial fight song.

The legendary @DollyParton joined @JennyDell_ and a concert broke out during the play. 😂 pic.twitter.com/jAKj74eCfn — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 18, 2023

Parton, who released a rock album Friday, has a partnership with Tennessee. In September, Parton and the athletic department announced a partnership that included an exclusive Vols edition of Parton's new album "Rockstar" that includes a live version of Parton singing "Rocky Top" and also a co-branded merchandise line.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Dolly Parton hangs with Peyton Manning, sings 'Rocky Top' at Tennessee