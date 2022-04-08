Dollar for dollar, the Masters is the best value in sports

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Blue skies. Pink flowers. Green grass. White sand.

Cold beer.

Say Amen to the Corner.

After two years of COVID restrictions, America’s most picturesque, if not venerable, sports cathedral — the 11th, 12th and 13th holes of Augusta National, aka “Amen Corner” — has returned in full force and packed galleries.

This is where you can sit back — from folding chairs to grandstands — and watch a parade of the world’s best golfers roll through playing arguably the world’s most famous string of holes in front of one of its finest backdrops.

Downtime is filled with concession stand runs or chats with friends and strangers alike. There are no cellphones. There is no stadium rock or announcements. The scoreboard is hand operated. The background noise consists of birds and a babbling Rae’s Creek.

Shots are made. Shots are missed. It’s the totality that defines things.

If you happen to believe in heaven, then here’s hoping your version is the equivalent to what a quiet morning here at the Masters is for golf fans.

And the entrance fee — at least monetarily — isn’t much more than getting past the pearly gates.

The Masters remains the best value in sports, a scale influenced by various factors including the uniqueness of venue, importance of competition and, of course, cost.

A Masters badge for a competition day has a face value rate of $115. It’s not dollar store level, but considering this is one of four major championships, the exclusivity of the market and the setting for the sport, it’s an absolute steal.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Fans look on at the 12th tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Friday on StubHub, a badge for Saturday’s third round was running $4,496, or about a 3,900 percent mark-up.

“As you know, our credentials are very reasonably priced,” Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said back in 2019. Ridley acknowledged that while the club opposed the resale of tickets on the secondary market, there was only so much they could do about it.

“I mean, the Masters ticket is a very, very valuable commodity in sports,” Ridley said.

Yet the tournament has not responded with a price surge — they go up modestly every few years. Fans can win a badge via an annual lottery. There is also an undisclosed amount of four-day badges that go to the same people annually, usually long-time customers (think generations). The waiting list to get in on this deal is closed.

Those run just $375 – or just $93.75 a day. And since 2008, children between 8 and 16 are allowed to accompany an adult for free. So you and a kid — doesn’t even have to be related — get in for less than $50 each.

There are also thousands of practice round badges (Monday-Wednesday) that are doled out via the lottery. It isn’t full competition, but the experience is often similar. Those cost just $75.

The get-in price, however, is just part of it. Parking around the course is free, cars stretched out on manicured grass lots of what used to be a neighborhood that Augusta National spent an estimated hundreds of millions to purchase. And it’s not some disorganized mess, there is endless staff directing traffic, providing security and offering help for guests that need it to get to the gates of the club ... which is only steps away.

A golf tournament is an all-day affair. Sandy Lyle and Stewart Hagestad teed off at 8 a.m. Friday. Adam Scott, Scottie Sheffler and Tony Finau were expected to finish close to 7 p.m. In between 29 groups, most featuring three golfers, make a run around the course. That’s a long day.

Concessions menus are displayed at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It requires sustenance, and the Masters offers the best concession deal in sports. It may not be gourmet, but it holds its own unique charms.

An egg salad or Pimento cheese sandwich for $1.50. Barbecue, Masters Club, chicken or ham and cheese for $3. Water and soft drinks are $2, beer is $5, a glass of Chardonnay $6. A mini-moon pie is $1.

A beer at a New York Mets game this year: $11.25.

There’s simply nothing else like it in sports. And that is exactly what the Masters is going for, resisting the chance to overly modernize an event that is now in its 86th year.

In many ways, a fan — or “patron” in Augusta parlance — watching the tournament this year is having the same experience as one from the 1930s when Gene Sarazan and Byron Nelson were the star players.

There are no electronics other than television perches that are tucked as far away as possible — the club removes them, and the stands, after the tournament. While there is a luxury experience at Berkman’s Place, that is not visible from the course. Only members and their guests have access to the clubhouse food facilities, but part of that is because of space constraints.

Other than that, all badges have the same rights. There are no VIP areas, no inside the rope access, even for the families of the players. No one has a reserved seat. It’s first come, first serve each day, which leads to an early morning brisk walk — no running — as fans put folding chairs down in prime areas such as Amen Corner, the 18th green or near the par 3 16th.

This may be the most difficult club in the world to become a member — its list is kept secret and Augusta National will not even say how many members there are. Yet during the Masters, there are almost no favorites.

The trade off is an expectation for behavior. No running. No heckling. No rowdy behavior. No cellphone or camera. This isn’t the Waste Management Open. You’ll get thrown out. Quickly.

The result is a step back into a simpler time. With no phone to constantly check, fans are left to just talk, either to their friends or whomever is around. A golf tournament beats to a slow rhythm, there is plenty of downtime to just take in the sights and scenery.

Which brings everything back to Amen Corner.

The piano interludes and sweeping camera shots on television might seem like too much at times, yet here on a perfect day in the perfect place at the perfect price, something close to heaven on Earth was playing out.