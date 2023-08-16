Dolgeville football will chase third title with new coach. Here's what you need to know.

DOLGEVILLE - With the 2023 high school football season rapidly approaching, the varsity squad in Dolgeville is preparing to defend its back-to-back Section III Class D championships with a new-look coaching staff.

Dan Zilkowski, the district's dean of students and director of athletics, stepped down as the head football coach while Brian Wilcox, the associate head coach, also stepped away from the varsity program. In their place, veteran assistants Justin Daukontas and Rob Wein have been appointed as the new head coach and associate head coach, respectively.

"I decided after roughly 30 years of coaching it was time for me to make a change," Zilkowski said, "and I am confident the younger staff can step up and take charge."

Justin Daukontas, pictured talking with a player on the sideline during a 2022 game, has been appointed as Dolgeville's next varsity football coach starting this fall.

CHAMPIONSHIP RECAP: 2022: Dolgeville pulls away from Beaver River to capture 19th Section III crown

SECTION V SCHEDULE: 2023 Section V football schedule

REVAMPED ROSTER: Batavia football's revamped roster aims to carry on tradition: Top players, what to know

Daukontas and Wein, both teachers in Dolgeville, grew up in the Blue Devils football program. Wein was a senior lineman on Dolgeville's state championship team in 2000, and Daukontas was an all-state linebacker when he was a senior four years later.

"I'm eager," Daukontas said. "Even when I was a player, I'd look at a situation and think, 'If I were a head coach, what would I do here?' I'm eager to see how I do."

Daukontas becomes the fifth head coach at Dolgeville since the modern program was started under Bill Bynon and the first to have played in the system while in school.

Wilcox will remain involved in the program, assisting Dan Guenthner with the modified team, while Matt Randall returns to the varsity staff which is joined by Brett Mosher and Jesse Hall.

"The current varsity staff is all from Dolgeville for the first time," Daukontas added.

Appointments for all fall coaching positions were approved in June by the board of education.

"I am very happy that these guys decided to step up to the plate," said Zilkowski whose 2021 and 2022 sectional titles gave him four in a decade as head coach. He was previously an assistant under Jarry Walczak and Chris Connolly starting at Dolgeville for the state championship season.

Wilcox is the lone coach in the program remaining from that championship. He arrived in Dolgeville in 1997.

Primarily a linebacker during his three varsity seasons as a player, Daukontas has coached that group and the running backs in recent years. The plan is to continue a similar system with Wein continuing to work with the linemen.

The plan is also to continue the football tradition at Dolgeville where the Blue Devils' 19 championships remain the most in Section III.

"Every year, we always looked to the future during the season," Daukontas said, "to be sure the pieces are in place and know where our younger players fit going forward. We try to make sure our second-tier kids get a lot of playing time."

Senior quarterback Cade Mosher is a returning starter for 2023 but junior Trevor Borst ran for five touchdowns in a supporting role behind three departed running backs and brings that experience to a redesigned backfield on offense.

The Blue Devils outscored opponents 43-10 on average while making an unbeaten run through the section and finishing the 2022 season 10-1. Dolgeville was also 10-1 and unbeaten within the section in 2021.

In addition to his work as the school's athletic director, Zilkowski remains an AD representative to the Section III football committee. He is also helping to oversee construction of the new football stadium the school plans to have open for the 2024 season.

Stadium construction underway

The Blue Devils are scheduled to play one final season on Bynon Field while their turf stadium is under construction on top of the hill.

The turf and new track are scheduled for completion this fall with work on stadium features, including seating on both sides, beginning in the spring. The stadium lights may be up this fall.

Ground was broken in July and the early work focused on drainage for the new field.

Tearing up the existing field and track will displace Dolgeville's soccer teams for the fall - an alternate site has yet to be formally announced - and Zilkowski hopes to host track meets in the spring. The Dolgeville cross country team will not host a meet this fall.

This article originally appeared on Times Telegram: Justin Daukontas takes over as Dolgeville football coach