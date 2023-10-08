Dolgeville beats Westmoreland/Oriskany for third straight win

DOLGEVILLE - Two quick touchdowns at the end of the first half gave Dolgeville breathing room on the scoreboard Saturday, and the Blue Devils beat the Wesmoreland/Oriskany Bulldogs 28-0 for their third consecutive victory.

The teams were scoreless through the first quarter, in part because Dolgeville had fumbled the ball away deep in opposing territory on an early drive. The Blue Devils got the scoring started early in the second quarter with a Trevor Borst touchdown run, and a failed two-point conversion try left them leading 6-0.

Dolgeville (3-2, 3-2 D-1) drove back into Westmoreland/Oriskany territory later in the first half and added a second Borst touchdown on a 2-yard run with 1:33 showing on the clock. Borst took the ball again on the conversion and added two points for a 14-0 lead.

The Blue Devils then popped up a short kick into the wind on the kickoff, and Gauge Moore wound up with the ball for Dolgeville after a scramble for possession on a high hop at the Westmoreland/Oriskany 35-yard line.

Playing with one timeout, Dolgeville threw incomplete on one play then picked up a first down after a run by Borst, and Westmoreland/Oriskany called a timeout at 1:06. Grayson Eggleston ran 17 yards for a touchdown on the next play, and another Borst conversion run gave Dolgeville a 22-0 halftime lead.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but Dolgeville did dodge one threat from the Bulldogs (2-4, 1-4 D-1). Westmoreland/Oriskany had a first down inside the Dolgeville 20 with the help of a 15-yard penalty, but a similar infraction pushed the Bulldogs back one play later, and they wound up punting the ball back to the Blue Devils, who took possession at their own 12-yard line.

The Blue Devils were driving when the third- quarter clock expired, and Logan Kraszewski ran 24 yards on the first play of the fourth for the game's final touchdown.

Dolgeville started the season with losses at Sandy Creek and Beaver River, the same two teams that had beaten Westmoreland/Oriskany the two weeks leading into Saturday's game; the Bulldogs have now lost three games in a row and four of their last five.

"We're learning every week," said Justin Daukontas, Dolgeville's first-year head coach. "Each week we're showing a little more progress."

Dolgeville plays on the road next week at Pulaski and finishes the season with a home game against Mt. Markham. Westmoreland/Oriskany plays at Herkimer next week and hosts Pulaski the following Saturday.

