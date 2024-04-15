Doku's dazzling numbers against Luton

[Getty Images]

Jeremy Doku's first season in a Manchester City shirt may not have been smooth sailing, but he showed against Luton Town exactly what he is capable of.

The tricky winger, who joined the club from Rennes for £55.4m in the summer, had an impressive start, scoring three goals and making six assists in his first 12 appearances.

He really shone in City's 6-1 Premier League win over Bournemouth in November, with a goal and four assists - but a lean spell and time spent injured on the sidelines was to follow.

Fast forward to April and the 21-year-old seems to be finding his feet again.

Consistent instances of 90 minutes on the pitch have been hard to come by, but he was back among the goal contributions with an assist against Aston Villa at the beginning of the month.

And on Saturday, against relegation battling Luton, he dazzled.

The Belgium international topped the ranks among his team-mates for goals, assists, shots, touches in the opposition box and successful dribbles.

In fact, his 23 touches in the box are the most by any player in a Premier League game this season.

On top of this, he was chopped down in the box by Fred Onyedinma for the penalty scored by Erling Haaland.

His heatmap shows just how much of a threat he was to the Hatters' defence on the left-hand side throughout his 90 minutes on the pitch.

Slotting into a Pep Guardiola side is not always the easiest thing for a player to do - no matter their quality - but Doku could be giving the City boss a selection dilemma at just the right time, with crucial games coming up in their quest for an unprecedented 'double-Treble'.