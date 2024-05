Doig to stay in Serie A with Roma?

[BBC Sport]

Josh Doig could remain in Italy's Serie A following Sassuolo's relegation, with Roma reportedly interested in the Scottish left-back. (Herald - subscription)

Scotland international Andy Considine indicates he has played his last game for St Johnstone with his two-year contract at an end. (Courier - subscription)

Leeds United could lose Scottish teen Archie Gray this summer. (Team Talk)

