Doherty leads way for South Windsor

May 7—The South Windsor High softball team has its first back-to-back wins of the season.

Bridget Doherty pitched a three-hitter on Thursday as the Bobcats defeated East Catholic 7-3 in a CCC East Colonial game in Manchester.

Doherty was also 3-for-4 at the plate for South Windsor (4-5). She scored three runs and drove in two.

The Bobcats erased a 3-1 deficit with a three-run fifth inning and added three more runs in the sixth. Alexa Kimball homered for South Windsor. Losing pitcher Isabella Flavell struck out 14 for East Catholic (2-7).

Today, South Windsor is at New Britain while East Catholic visits Bulkeley.

MANCHESTER 17, EAST HARTFORD 2. In Manchester, Katie Lee had three hits — a single, double, and triple — and three RBIs as the Red Hawks rolled to a five-inning CCC East Colonial win.

Olivia Ramsdell, Angel Warren, Olivia Zucaro, and Madison March each added two hits and two RBIs for Manchester (3-8). Pitchers Kate Regan and Amaya Carron combined on a two-hitter.

Maura Sumislaski scored twice for East Hartford (1-8) while Abbi Sylester and Madi Vera had RBIs.

Today, Manchester is at Newington while East Hartford travels to Wethersfield.

ENFIELD 4, RHAM 1. In Enfield, Tiffany Lubanski tossed a two-hitter in the Eagles' CCC East Patriot win. She allowed an unearned run, struck out 10 and walked four.

The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for RHAM (6-2).

The Raptors got on the board in the first inning. But the Eagles (9-2) responded with two runs in the third and two in the fourth.

Samantha Dubiel had two hits, including a double, and an RBI in the win while Danielle Riendeau had two hits and two runs scored.

Hannah Mullaney had a hit, a run scored and two stolen bases for the Raptors. Teammate Rebecca Eaton had a double and Linnea Carlson had an RBI. Starter Hadley Marchand went five innings in the losing effort.

Both teams are on the road Friday. Enfield is at Rocky Hill while RHAM is at Bloomfield.

WINDSOR 20-23, BLOOMFIELD 0-1. In Windsor, Taylor Falocito tossed a five-inning no-hitter in the opener while Annika Lachniet allowed one hit over five innings in the nightcap of the Warriors' CCC North sweep.

Story continues

Falcito walked two and struck out 14 in her win. Lachniet then walked one and fanned 12.

Olivia Casciano drove in five runs for Windsor in Game 1. In Game 2, the Warriors (12-2) received four RBIs from Lachniet and three hits from Tatyana Massa.

Windsor plays host to E.O. Smith today.

SOMERS 12. CANTON 3. In Canton, Emily Reynolds pitched a five-hitter and drove in four runs in Somers' NCCC win.

The Spartans (10-2) led 6-0 after 1 1/2 innings and did not look back. Gabby Tullock had three of Somers' 13 hits and scored three runs. Reynolds, Madison Hinkley, Kiana Kalman, and Grace Majowicz contributed two hits apiece. Majowicz and Megan Lafayette drove in two runs apiece.

Reynolds walked one and struck out seven. All three runs for Canton (3-8) were unearned.

Somers is back on the road today at Coventry today.

STAFFORD 11, SUFFIELD 1. In Suffield, Stafford scored five runs in the first inning and went on to post the NCCC win.

Samantha King, Ashley Toney, and Audrey Sprague had RBI singles in the first for the Bulldogs (7-4). Sprague finished with three hits while King and Sofia Frassinelli added two hits each. Emily Padegimas was the winning pitcher with a five-hitter. She walked two and struck out 11.

Lauren Sheridan had two hits for Suffield (1-10). Sarah Whitehouse chipped in with a double. Molly Sheridan pitched into the sixth inning for the Wildcats.

Today. Stafford hosts Ellington while Suffield visits Windsor Locks.