The Doha World Championships descends into carnage as temperatures soar

The Doha World Championships descended into carnage in the early hours of Saturday morning, with close to half the women’s marathon field failing to finish as sweltering conditions caused shocking scenes of multiple athletes collapsing in distress.

Despite the race starting at midnight in an attempt to avoid the brutal heat of the day, temperatures still exceeded 30C throughout and humidity never dropped below 80 per cent to sap the energy out of the competitors.

A makeshift hospital was set up next to the finish line and athletes were regularly brought in on stretchers from wherever they had collapsed along the course.

Only 40 of the 68 runners who started the race managed to cross the finish line - every one of them drenched head to toe in a mixture of sweat and water.

Amid the havoc, Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich emerged triumphant, claiming the world title in 2 hours, 32 minutes and 43 seconds - the slowest ever World Championships winning time and more than 15 minutes slower than her personal best. Chepngetich herself then collapsed some time after the race while talking to the media.

Just seven athletes managed to break 2hr 40min, with Bahrain’s defending champion Ruth Chelimo taking silver and Commonwealth champion Helalia Johannes, of Namibia, bronze.

Britain’s Charlotte Purdue was one of 16 athletes who failed to even reach the halfway point as the conditions caused problems from the outset. Athletes had become strung out across the course barely half an hour into the race, grimacing as they ploughed lone furrows in an attempt to keep moving.

All three Ethiopian runners failed to finish, prompting their team’s marathon coach Haji Adillo Roba to tell the BBC: “We never would have run a marathon in these conditions in our own country.”

American Roberta Groner, who finished sixth, described it as “absolutely the most brutal marathon I’ve ever done.”

The 41-year-old mother of three said: “The key was to finish and not hurt myself. I was just constantly drinking or pouring water on me. Either I had my own water bottle in my hand or I was coming up to the water station and dumping their water on me.

“I used a headband with some ice to trickle down my neck when I could. We tried as hard as we could to stay as hydrated as possible.”

There will now be major concerns over the safety of remaining distance events, with the men and women’s 50km race walk due to start at 11.30pm this evening and the men’s marathon also starting at midnight next weekend.