'Dogs, Cards set for quarterfinal matchups

Jun. 4—Since 1956, Crawford County has been in a boys volleyball state championship match on 15 occasions. But never have two Crawford County teams met in the semifinals. Meadville and Cochranton have a chance to end that.

The District 10 champion Bulldogs get their shot first as they travel to Cochranton Junior/Senior High School today to take on WPIAL runner-up North Catholic in the Class 2A semifinals at 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Cochranton heads to Bald Eagle High School to face District 3 runner-up York Suburban at 4 p.m.

The winners of those matches will meet in the semifinals on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.

No. 5 North Catholic vs. No. 3 Meadville

at Cochranton Junior/Senior High School, Today, 6 p.m.

Meadville swept past WPIAL No. 3 seed Ambridge 25-15, 25-20, 25-14 on Wednesday to earn a spot in the quarterfinals and improve to 18-0 on the season.

Sophomore Jackson Decker lead the Bulldogs with 17 kills to go along with six digs. Charlie Waid added 12 kills and four digs and Julian Jones contributed 11 kills and seven digs. Caden Mealy distributed 39 assists and Mitch McKain served over a pair of aces in the victory.

Meadville is ranked third in the state in Class 2A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association and is looking for a second straight semifinal appearance — the last coming in 2019 when the Bulldogs beat Ambridge 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 25-21 to advance to the title match against York Suburban.

The Bulldogs beat York Suburban 25-17, 25-19, 16-25, 25-27, 15-13 to win the program's first state title since 1964. Meadville was the state runner-up in Class 2A in 2010.

North Catholic is the No. 5 ranked team in Class 2A. The Trojans are the second seed out of the WPIAL. They fell in four sets to Seton LaSalle, then ranked No. 1 in the state, in the WPIAL championship match. Seton LaSalle was eliminated from the state playoffs in a sweep by Cochranton in Tuesday's quarterfinal round.

In the first round, North Catholic defeated West Shamokin 25-18, 25-14, 25-19.

Cochranton vs. No. 4 York Suburban

at Bald Eagle High School, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Cochranton is once again the underdog going into Saturday's quarterfinal match against York Suburban on paper. But that certainly hasn't deterred the Cardinals before.

In fact, Cochranton is the quarterfinals thanks to a sweep of top-ranked Seton LaSalle on Tuesday. The Cardinals won by set scores of 25-22, 25-22, 25-22. Cochranton is also one of only three teams this season to take a set from District 10 champion Meadville.

Against Seton LaSalle, Kyle Hoffman had a team-best 10 kills for the Cardinals. Tyler George added nine kills and Louden Gledhill tallied eight kills. Andrew Custead, Hoffman and George had seven digs apiece. Greyson Jackson dished out 43 assists.

York Suburban is on what coach Lucas Strickland has deemed as a "revenge tour" after falling to Meadville in the state title match in 2019. York Suburban is also hoping for a rematch against District 3 champion Lower Dauphin, which wouldn't happen unless both advance to the state title match.

The Trojans dropped the first set to Dock Mennonite in the quarterfinal round 25-15 before winning the next three 25-19, 25-17, 25-22.